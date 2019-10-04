Another front brings cooler temperatures & better rain chances

NEXT WEEK: Rain will continue into Monday morning and should exit the area by early afternoon with clouds lingering for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s and will fall through the day ending up in the mid 50s overnight. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs near 80 with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 70s.