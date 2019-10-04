Another front brings cooler temperatures & better rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear & Cool Wind: NE 5 Low: 60
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: Calm High: 90
SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: SE 4 Low: 68
THE WEEKEND: Sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures to warm well above average tomorrow but it won’t be a day of record breaking heat. Sunday will be mostly cloudy for much of the day with showers developing during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will continue into Monday morning and should exit the area by early afternoon with clouds lingering for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s and will fall through the day ending up in the mid 50s overnight. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs near 80 with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 70s.
