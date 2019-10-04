Cardinals take NLDS game 1 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WMC) - The St. Louis Cardinals opened postseason action Thursday Night at Atlanta with Game One of the National League Divisional Series.
It’s at SunTrust Park in the Peach State where two errors lead to a 3-1 Cardinals deficit on the road. But St. Louis battled back to tie it 3-all in the 9th.
Cards Outfielder Marcel’ Ozuna, with the bases loaded, slapped a base hit down the left field line to score Dexter Fowler and Tommy Edman.
St. Louis take a 5-3 lead. They get more later from former Redbird Kolten Wong, who’s earlier errors allowed the Braves to take the lead, came through with the game-winning 2-RBI double down the line in right.
St. Louis needs them all. Cardinals survive Game One to win by 1 run, final score 7-6.
Game 2 is Friday in Atlanta.
