City Council race results are in for the 2019 municipal election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During a big night for Memphis politics, Memphis City Council positions were up for grabs Thursday along with city clerks and judges.
The biggest fight among this year’s races have been for the individual city council seats--not the super districts.
The results for each district are listed below:
- City Council District 1 will result in a runoff between Rhonda Logan at 49 percent and Sherman Greer at 38 percent.
- City Council District 2: Frank Colvett Jr. at 60 percent
- City Council District 3: Patrice Jordan Robinson at 75 percent
- City Council District 4: Jamita Swearengen at 69 percent
- City Council District 5: Worth Morgan 63 percent
- City Council District 6: Edmund Ford 66 percent
- City Council District 7 will also result in a runoff between Berlin Boyd at 30 percent and Michalyn C.S. Easter-Thomas.
Election administrator Linda Phillips tells WMC the results for this year’s election were counted more smoothly and efficiently than in year’s past.
She says a combination of several factors prompted the speedy turn around for the results including low voter turnout.
“Everybody wants them at 7:01 (p.m.) but we had to wait until the last voter finished voting," said Phillips.
She says the runoff will take place on Nov. 8.
For a look at some of the other races including the super districts, municipal judge and city clerk, check out our election results page at the link below.
