Fall is finally pushing into the Mid-South

NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see a few showers early, but cooler air will filter in behind the cold front that brings the rain, clouds will thin once the front continues to push south of the region. Highs on Monday only warm into the middle to lower 70s with lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny conditions continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a few showers possible as another front pushes across the region.