Fall is finally pushing into the Mid-South

Fall feeling weather is here today, warmer this weekend, but fall sticks around next week.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail for our Friday along with lower humidity and afternoon highs only warming into the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph during the day filtering in the lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with lows in the middle to lower 60s and northeast winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Few Clouds. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 62.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A change in the weather pattern will take place late in the weekend, but more heat is expected before the fall feeling weather really arrives. Saturday we are looking at highs near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and mainly dry conditions. Sunday we are tracking another cold front, that will bring rain chances late in the day on Sunday. Clouds will increase to end the weekend and highs will warm into the upper 80s. Rain is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, lows Sunday night will fall into the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see a few showers early, but cooler air will filter in behind the cold front that brings the rain, clouds will thin once the front continues to push south of the region. Highs on Monday only warm into the middle to lower 70s with lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny conditions continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a few showers possible as another front pushes across the region.
WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
