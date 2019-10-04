5 Great Things: St. Jude expands to Louisiana; Ole Miss students raise $10K for cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we end another hot week and get ready from some fall-like weather, let’s take a look back at five great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
CBU students got their hands dirty to help Overton Park. On the last day of September, students put down gravel around the building to replace old mulch. The goal of “September of Service” was to complete 30 volunteer projects in 30 days.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is growing its reach in Louisiana. Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge opened Friday with an entire floor dedicated to serve as a St. Jude Clinic. The Baton Rouge clinic is one of only eight St. Jude affiliates in the United States.
Students at Grahamwood Elementary School walked to class this week to raise awareness about safety. It was an effort to collect money for flashing lights and a brighter crosswalks. This comes just weeks after crossing guard “Ms. Flo” Wallace was hit by a truck. She was there to greet the kids after their walk.
Ole Miss students took on a challenge from Head Basketball Coach Kermit Davis to fight skin cancer. About 876 students were able to make 116 free throws and 16 half-court shots raising more than $10,000 for the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative.
Four Shelby County Schools were named to the 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools. Brownsville Road Elementary, Dexter Elementary, Germanshire Elementary and Grahamwood Elementary all made the list!
