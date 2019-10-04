HUD Secretary Ben Carson to discuss Union Row plans in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will be in Memphis on Friday to discuss major developmental plans for Downtown Memphis.
One topic he’s expected to discuss Union Row, the multi-million dollar plans unveiled last week that’s been dubbed a “game changer.”
The plans will transform more than a dozen acres of an underused thriving neighborhood. Union Row includes apartments, a hotel, retail and office space and a grocery store.
It'll cover the area between Union and Gayoso, Danny Thomas and Fourth Street.
The price tag for phase one is $500 million.
The project is expected to bring in new tax revenue and new jobs.
Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congressman David Kustoff will accompany Secretary Carson.
Construction on Union Row is expected to begin early summer.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.