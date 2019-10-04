Judge tells election commission campaign workers must be allowed to use polling place restrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Election Commission says they will comply with a judge’s temporary restraining order that allows campaign workers to use restrooms in polling places.
In a letter to poll workers Thursday, elections administrator Linda Phillips said the election commission will adhere to the judge’s order permitting campaign workers have no campaign material with them or are wearing anything campaign-related.
Phillips says campaign workers cannot engage with voters inside either.
The temporary restraining order is a result of a request filed by City Councilor Patrice Robinson, who is running for re-election, and campaign workers Latanya Barber Thomas and Johnson Saulsberry III. The suit claims Thomas and Saulsberry were both denied entry to use the restrooms at polling places near where they were campaigning.
