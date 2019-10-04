Mayor Strickland wins re-election: ‘Memphis has momentum’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was elected to a second term Thursday night.
Strickland was declared the winner over top challengers former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton and Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.
Early returns had Strickland more than doubling Herenton's votes, and Sawyer finishing in third place.
Strickland thanked the candidates running in an effort to make Memphis better, and said he has a lot more work to do in Memphis.
"Tonight's vote is confirmation that most Memphians do know that Memphis has momentum and they appreciate the job we are doing," Strickland said. "They know we are heading in the right direction. We haven't solved all the issues, but we are heading in the right direction. They know we have moved the needle in a positive direction."
Strickland said this is the best job he’s had in his entire life. He said while politics can be pretty toxic, Thursday night’s vote shows it doesn’t have to be, as his team ran a campaign focused on what they’ve done to improve the community.
After a successful re-election bid, Strickland said this would be his last race for public office.
