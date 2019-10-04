Mid-South business headlines: Memphis sees uptick in crab restaurants and Datatober begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
The Bluff City is seeing an uptick in seafood restaurants. One of this week’s articles focuses on why crab restaurants have their claws in Memphis.
MBJ is kicking off Datatober. They will be digging up info on salaries, schools, restaurants, coming developments, hotels, and many other topics.
This week’s cover story highlights a Memphis venture capital firm’s two-decade run that includes more than 50 startups and $120 million in investments.
