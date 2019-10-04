Motel closed as public nuisance agrees to safety changes for re-open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Red Roof Inn in Northeast Memphis closed last week after law enforcement ruled the facility on Shelby Oaks Drive as a public nuisance. Drug activity, weapons, prostitution and four deadly drug overdoses were among the issues.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced the motel is now allowed to reopen after agreeing to make specific security improvements.
Those improvements include:
- employing a security guard seven days a week
- install surveillance cameras that can be accessed by Memphis Police Department
- allow police access to all common areas at all times
- keep records on each room in the facility
- deny room rental to individuals known to engage in nuisance activity at the motel
The owners Shree Shvi, LLC and Girish Sinojia Jianping also agreed to appear in Environmental Court monthly for the next three months concerning the property.
A memorandum calls for the owners to post signs stating that anyone on the premises that is not a customer, owner or employee can be arrested.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.