Murderous 2018 crime spree brings indictment for 4 Memphis teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Memphis teens have been indicted on a first-degree murder and multiple other felonies after a 12-day crime spree in November 2018, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
The spree involved carjackings, robberies and more than a half dozen victims from Nov. 15 to Nov. 27, 2018.
Djuantay Jacocks, 19, Jason Poole, 18, Mardavis Thomas, 17 and Jaylon Causey, 17, were indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges in a carjacking in the Nutbush area where a woman was shot and killed.
Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fire during the incident on Nov. 19, 2018 that caused 49-year-old Belinda Humphreys’ death. She and her husband were not even a block from their home when the shots were fired.
District Attorney General Amy Weirich says, just before Humphrey’s death the group carjacked a man and stole his wallet at gunpoint.
Weirich says the group also fired shots at a couple’s dog after they were robbed at gunpoint the same evening of the deadly shooting.
Jacocks along with Causey and Thomas were arrested on Nov. 27, 2019 when police spotted them in a stolen vehicle.
Jacocks and Thomas face felony counts that include aggravated robberies, two thefts of property and attempted aggravated robberies in the Frayser and North Memphis area.
Poole was arrested a day later and has also been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.
