Ole Miss cancels introductory press conference for new chancellor amid protest

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi will not introduce their new chancellor on Friday.
The school was set to announce their new chancellor Friday, but protests have delayed that announcement.
According to AP, former state Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce was hired as the new chancellor.
The decision has been met with controversy, as Boyce was hired as part of a search firm paid $100,000 to find the school’s new chancellor. Many have called upon the Institute of Higher Learning to reconsider the hire.
Some students gathered outside and inside the conference room where the announcement was to be held to protest.
Because of protesters, the meeting never got underway. They brought signs and made chants such as, “Glenn Boyce is not our choice!” and “IHL has got to go!”
Ole Miss Police Department decided to cancel the press conference, citing “people who do not want to be civil.”
After the announcement, alumni left the conference room while protesters refused to leave.
There is no word on if or when an announcement will be made.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.