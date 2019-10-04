Ole Miss students raise more than $10K to fight skin cancer

Ole Miss students raise more than $10K to fight skin cancer (Source: Ole Miss Sports Production)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 3, 2019 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 10:04 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - University of Mississippi students helped raise more than $10,000 to help fight skin cancer through the Coaches vs. Cancer Initiative.

For every student that showed up at The Pavilion, head basketball coach Kermit Davis donated $1 -- 876 students came.

He then gave them a chance to shot a free throw and half-court shot.

For each free throw made, Davis donated $10.

“I think our percentage at the free throw line was about 13 percent. Hopefully, the Rebels do a little better than that in the Pavilion this year,” said Davis.

In all, $10,043 will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

This was the first year for the initiative.

Coach Davis says he plans to make this a yearly tradition.

