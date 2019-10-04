Ole Miss students raise more than $10K to fight skin cancer

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - University of Mississippi students helped raise more than $10,000 to help fight skin cancer through the Coaches vs. Cancer Initiative.
For every student that showed up at The Pavilion, head basketball coach Kermit Davis donated $1 -- 876 students came.
He then gave them a chance to shot a free throw and half-court shot.
For each free throw made, Davis donated $10.
“I think our percentage at the free throw line was about 13 percent. Hopefully, the Rebels do a little better than that in the Pavilion this year,” said Davis.
In all, $10,043 will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
This was the first year for the initiative.
Coach Davis says he plans to make this a yearly tradition.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.