Pet of the Wee: Artemis the lover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Artemis is an 8-year-old cat that came to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County as a stray in 2011 and has been back in the care of the facility since August.
He enjoys belly rubs and napping in baskets. His eyes are a bit dreamy and he also gets along with other cats.
If you would to find Artemus or more animlas like him that are looking for a forever home, visit memphishumane.org
The human society will also have events this month including a gold tournament on Oct. 17 and a Wolf Walk for the animals on Oct. 26.
