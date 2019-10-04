Strickland says priorities as mayor in next 4 years will look a lot like last 4 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland headed back to work, one day after a sweeping victory in Thursday’s municipal election.
Strickland said the returns from the election show most Memphians are in support of his vision for the city.
“Today was just a normal work day,” said Strickland.
In a tweet Friday morning he said he was “honored to get back to work today for the city I love.”
By midday, he was out in the community at a ribbon cutting for logistics firm CTSI-Global on South Prescott Street, complete with the University of Memphis pep band.
“I was really honored and humbled not only to win but by the margin of victory. It was really nice to have, to be honest with you,” Strickland said Friday.
Strickland secured his spot at the top of the ticket with 62-percent of voters casting a ballot for him, outpacing former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton by more than 2 to 1. Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer got 7-percent of the vote.
Internal polling by the Strickland campaign predicted a victory north of 60 percentage points.
Strickland told WMC Action News 5 over the next four years he wants to see development in the urban core, in places that haven’t traditionally seen it. He said his key focus will remain growing local businesses and recruiting new businesses to set up shop in Memphis.
" I truly believe that what we are doing is what most of Memphis wants," Strickland said, “And that is to hire more police officers, pave more streets, improve services, create jobs. I think the vote last night confirmed that.”
For Strickland the election may be over, but that’s not the case for every office on Thursday’s ballot. Two council races were forced to runoffs in district 1 and in district 7. Those will happen Thursday, Nov. 14.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.