On Sept. 20, I used some inappropriate language while criticizing an official after a West Memphis football game. I sincerely apologize to that official, to our student-athletes and to our supporters for using that language in the heat of the moment. I voluntarily gave up my post on the Arkansas Activities Association board because mistakes have consequences. That said, some of the allegations against me, including one that I spat at an official, are simply not true. I take responsibility for what I did, but I want to be very clear about what I didn’t do.

Jon Collins