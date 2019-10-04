39 vaping-related illnesses reported in Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report from Tennessee Department of Health shows 39 cases of vaping-related respiratory illness in the state.
In all of these cases, there was evidence of a respiratory problem, no other cause identified, and the patient reported vaping in the last 90 days.
Across 48 states, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed or probably lung injury cases related to vaping.
There have also been 18 deaths confirmed in 15 states--one of those in Mississippi.
Thursday, Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis and talked about the impact vaping is having on the state.
"We're trying to determine the data around it," Lee said. "We certainly want to encourage public safety and make sure that we protect our children most of all. We are a state that has a high use of tobacco, as well as this vaping challenge that we have, so we're interested in the entire subject of public health, and we're looking hard at what next steps we need to take."
Some of the symptoms of the illness are cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, with the symptoms growing worse over a period of days.
If you're experiencing these, or fever and chest pain, you should see a doctor.
Tennessee Department of Health is asking health care providers to report any suspected cases of lung illness related to vaping so they can investigate.
