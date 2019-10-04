Windy and less humid for your Friday

Temperatures this morning are starting in the in the low 60s in northwest TN and northeast AR to low 70s in north Mississippi this morning with a a few clouds and a gusty northeast wind.
TODAY: Passing clouds with sunshine. Windy and less humid. Wind: NE 10-15 High: 84.
TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average for the upcoming weekend with highs near 90 Saturday and lows in the mid 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A chance of rain is possible Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Highs may stay in the 70s on Monday with clouds and a few showers early. Temperatures will fall into the 50s Monday night. Sun returns Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s and that will continue into Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
