Another cold front will bring big changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a dry and warm afternoon but a cold front will bring changes Sunday. In the meantime another warm day is expected tomorrow but showers will develop in the afternoon and evening as the cold front moves in. It will usher in much drier and cooler air as we start the work week.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: Calm Low: 68
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy 30% chance of showers Wind: N 5 High: 87
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Scattered showers and storms Wind: N 5-10 Low: 60
THE WEEKEND: Sunday clouds will increase through the day with showers developing during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will continue into early Monday morning and will taper off by early afternoon with clouds gradually decreasing into the evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s and will fall through the day ending up in the mid 50s overnight. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 70s along with overnight lows in the low 50s to upper 40s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70.
