Another cold front will bring big changes

NEXT WEEK: Rain will continue into early Monday morning and will taper off by early afternoon with clouds gradually decreasing into the evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s and will fall through the day ending up in the mid 50s overnight. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 70s along with overnight lows in the low 50s to upper 40s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70.