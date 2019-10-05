Bluff City Fair returns to Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis has brought the annual Bluff City Fair back to Tiger Lane’s Fairgrounds.
Bringing some excitement to the city, the fair will last Oct. 4-13, providing residents and people from surrounding areas a means of food, entertainment, and fun.
So, what does the Bluff City fair have to offer?
You will get an experience like no other, whether you decide to visit the petting zoo, or watch talented young ladies take “the road to Miss America.”
Other events include a flying trapeze show, a presentation by the Hanneford Circus, and live performances including Project Pat, Nedy, Yung Veli and more!
The fair is open on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 12 p.m. to midnight.
Money a little tight, but still want to go out and have fun? No worries!
Admission prices for the fair range from $5-$10, and $25 for ride passes.
On Tuesday they will be offering unlimited rides for $10, and a 2 for $25 special on Thursdays for wristbands.
Visit their website www.bluffcityfair.com for more information.
