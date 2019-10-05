FBI Data: Overall violent crime down in Memphis, but homicides, assaults up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New FBI statistics show overall violent crime fell across the country last year, including in Memphis. However, some violent crimes, like homicides and aggravated assaults increased in the Bluff City.
This week, the FBI released its annual report, "Crime in the United States."
The data, which was submitted by more than 16,000 law enforcement agencies to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program, shows violent crime nationwide fell 3.3 percent in 2018.
It's a similar story in Memphis. The number of rapes reported to police fell by 17 percent and the number of robberies decreased by 12 percent, FBI data shows.
But some violent crimes in the Bluff City ticked up last year. FBI data shows aggravated assaults were up one percent and homicides were up three percent.
Overall, the number of violent crimes reported to police fell three percent in the city of Memphis.
U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant says efforts to curb violent crime in Memphis and throughout the Mid-South are working, but the fight is not over.
"Our job is to get better at reducing violent crime by aggressive enforcement, smart enforcement, and effected prosecution that removes the worst of the worst from our communities, that are really driving that crime," said Dunavant.
The FBI data shows Memphis reported 186 homicides in 2018 compared to 181 the year before.
Among U.S. cities, Memphis ranked eighth in the number of homicides and sixth in the number of aggravated assaults reported to police.
Data shows 407 homicides occurred in Tennessee last year, with nearly one out of every two taking place in Memphis.
Property crimes dropped nationwide for the 16th consecutive year, however, property crime increased slightly in Memphis.
Car thefts in Memphis increased by 11 percent.
To see more FBI crime statistics data, click here.
