MPD: Man arrested in assault, trafficking of 19-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested in connection to an alleged assault of a 19-year-old woman who was being trafficked, according to the Memphis Police Department
Police responded to a reported assault at a hospital on Thursday. There, a woman told officers 30-year-old Brian Curtis had been trafficking and assaulting her.
The woman told police that she had been forced to perform sex acts with men in exchange for money from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. She also reported that she had sustained injuries when she refused to do so, according to an affidavit.
In a recorded statement made to police, the woman said she met with Curtis at a hotel on Sept. 25 to hang out with him and others. She then stayed at the hotel with Curtis and another female for a few days.
Police say, on Oct. 30 Curtis began to arrange dates for the 19-year-old--taking pictures of her and posting advertisement online.
She says the exchanges happened around four or five times.
Curtis is charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping and assault.
