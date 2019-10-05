Police: Man injured in stabbing incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday evening around 8:15 p.m. at a home near Marjorie Street.
Police say officers responded to a wounding call where they found a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Preliminary information leads police to believe the incident may be a case of domestic violence.
One person has been arrested in connection to this investigation. Police are still investigating.
