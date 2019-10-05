Reported bullying incident under investigation at Coahoma Community College, officials say

“Coahoma Community College takes all allegations of bullying, intimidation, assault, harassment, and violence very seriously. Acts of this kind will not be tolerated on the Coahoma Community College campus or satellite locations. Any individual that is found guilty of such acts will be subject to disciplinary actions. The well-being and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors is paramount. The college makes every effort to maintain an environment that supports a secure and nurturing learning atmosphere."