Reported bullying incident under investigation at Coahoma Community College, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South school is taking action after reports of bullying on campus.
Officials at Coahoma Community College say a student reported bullying and intimidation by another student Wednesday, inside an on-campus residence hall.
The nature of the incident is not clear.
School officials contacted the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office and say a suspect was detained, released, and removed from campus.
The school released the following statement:
“Coahoma Community College takes all allegations of bullying, intimidation, assault, harassment, and violence very seriously. Acts of this kind will not be tolerated on the Coahoma Community College campus or satellite locations. Any individual that is found guilty of such acts will be subject to disciplinary actions. The well-being and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors is paramount. The college makes every effort to maintain an environment that supports a secure and nurturing learning atmosphere."
We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information about the ongoing investigation and are waiting to hear back.
