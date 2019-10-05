Tracking a front that will bring rain chances & cooler temperatures

NEXT WEEK: Rain will likely continue into the morning on Monday and should exit the region by the afternoon with clouds sticking around for most of the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s to start the week in the morning but will fall throughout our Monday behind the cold front, ending up in the 50s for lows Monday night. Tuesday we are back to mostly sunny conditions with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday we will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and highs back near 80 with lows in the middle 60s. Friday we are expecting mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain and high temperatures in the 70s.