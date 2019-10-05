Tracking a front that will bring rain chances & cooler temperatures

Ahead of this late weekend front, we are looking at warmer than average temperatures, but no record-breaking heat.
Clouds will remain today keeping us with partly sunny skies. Winds will stay calm today and lower humidity values will remain across the region. That combined with the sunshine we will see, will help us reach near 90 degrees this afternoon. Tonight, we keep with partly cloudy skies and see lows dip into the upper 60s with calm winds. There is an elevated wildfire risk across the region today, thanks in part to lower humidity and calm winds along with dry vegetation, caution is urged across the region.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds: Calm. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: Calm. Low: 68.
SUNDAY: Most of the day tomorrow is looking dry but clouds will be building ahead of our next front that will push into the region late Sunday. Highs will warm into the upper 80s ahead of the front and moisture values will rise, giving us a bit more of a humid factor. The front pushes in during the evening into the early morning hours on Monday. This will bring rain chances and a few thunderstorms to the region.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will likely continue into the morning on Monday and should exit the region by the afternoon with clouds sticking around for most of the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s to start the week in the morning but will fall throughout our Monday behind the cold front, ending up in the 50s for lows Monday night. Tuesday we are back to mostly sunny conditions with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday we will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and highs back near 80 with lows in the middle 60s. Friday we are expecting mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain and high temperatures in the 70s.
