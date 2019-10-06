Church holds first service since vandalism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week, One Church in Frayser canceled service after discovering its sanctuary was vandalized. Sunday, the church held its first service since the incident.
"Here at One Church in Frayser they’ve been preparing for this day all week. And in the sanctuary, in through these doors behind me, it looks completely different from just one week ago,” said Pastor Devante Hill. “We’re going to come in here and worship God with no floors, but that’s okay.”
Last week, a vandal threw paint on the walls, cut open chairs, stole speakers, money and more.
Causing what Pastor Devante Hill says was thousands of dollars in damage.
"I walked into what would've been a catastrophic calamity,” said Hill.
Turning to his faith, Pastor Hill was determined not to let this incident affect Sunday service.
"People from all over the country have heard about this story and they’ve reached out. They’ve called, they’ve prayed, they’ve sewn seeds, and I think that it’s just really important that we all see how we can keep going regardless of hurtful situations,” said Hill.
In the last seven days, the church has made a lot of progress.
“We’ve been able paint the outer exterior, which is probably something that needed to be done before our church was vandalized. We’ve been able to repaint the inner exterior. The sanctuary has been completely repainted,” said Hill.
The church has received an outpouring of love and donations, like a brand-new sound system to replace the one that was stolen.
“This is one that was donated I believe from Highpoint Church. We were given brand-new microphones,” said Hill.
Even though the sanctuary doesn't look the same, Pastor Hill says it doesn't matter.
"The church is so much bigger than the structure. Our church just so happens to be in our heart,” said Hill.
One Church will continue to hold their services every Sunday at noon.
