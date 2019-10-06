Man accused of attacking 14-year-old, offering money for sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of attacking a teenage girl in Whitehaven who refused to have sex with him.
Eric Brooks, 45, faces several serious charges, including sexual battery, aggravated statutory rape, indecent exposure and solicitation of a minor.
A police affidavit says a woman told officers that she and her 14-year-old daughter had been staying at a friend's house in Whitehaven.
On Friday, she told officers her daughter left to walk the dog in the area of Bradwood Avenue. She told police, that’s when Brooks approached the girl and offered her $50 in exchange for sex.
She says when her daughter refused, Brooks grabbed the girl and forced her to the side of a house, where he pulled down her pants, exposing her private parts.
The woman told police Brooks also pulled down his pants and exposed his private parts. The woman says her daughter was able to get away before being victimized any further.
Police say they located Brooks a mile away near Shelby and Tulane and arrested him.
Officers said Brooks identified himself and immediately said, "Y'all want me because of what happened at ----'s house."
Brooks’ faces five different charges, including four felonies.
He will make his first court appearance on Monday morning. His bail is set at $20,000.
