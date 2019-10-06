Tracking rain and storms to end the weekend

A cold front will push into the region today bringing rain and storms that will linger into Monday morning.
Sunday looks to start of mainly dry across the region with rain and storms building into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will warm into the upper 80s under cloudy skies and south winds around 5 mph. A few storms this afternoon and evening could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail, that is why there is a low risk for severe weather today. Showers and storms look to continue tonight as the front works its way across the region. Tonight’s low will be 60 degrees with north winds around 5 to 10 mph tonight and cloudy skies sticking around.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: South around 5 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 60.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain will likely linger into our Monday morning as our front slides south of the region. Clouds will thin during the day tomorrow with highs falling throughout the day, topping out in the 70s tomorrow morning and falling into the 50s Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s along with lows in the 50s and 60s. Small rain chances return Thursday as we track our next front into the region by Friday, highs on Thursday will warm into the lower 80s with lows in the middle to lower 60s. Friday we are tracking a few rain chances along with highs back into the middle 70s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Behind the front on Friday we are looking at even cooler weather to start next weekend, highs on Saturday are looking like the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the rain and storm chances to end the weekend and start the work and school week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.