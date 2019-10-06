Tracking rain and storms to end the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain will likely linger into our Monday morning as our front slides south of the region. Clouds will thin during the day tomorrow with highs falling throughout the day, topping out in the 70s tomorrow morning and falling into the 50s Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s along with lows in the 50s and 60s. Small rain chances return Thursday as we track our next front into the region by Friday, highs on Thursday will warm into the lower 80s with lows in the middle to lower 60s. Friday we are tracking a few rain chances along with highs back into the middle 70s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.