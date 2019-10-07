Crossing guard sent to the hospital after being hit by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school crossing guard went to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car.
Police say it happened around 7:40 a.m. at Overton Crossing and Frayser.
According to police, a BMW was traveling northbound on Overton Crossing when the driver said another car swerved, forcing her to slam on her breaks.
The BMW hit the Memphis Business Academy crossing guard with the front driver’s side of the car.
Police say the crossing guard didn’t remember what happened. Paramedics took him to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The BMW’s driver was cited for failing to maintain proper control.
