Early morning downpours give way to late day sunshine

Widespread rain will continue across northeast MS and west TN early this morning. Expect Isolated downpours along and west of the Mississippi River. Temperatures will start in the 60s.
TODAY: Clouds with rain ending by late morning in most areas. Clouds will decrease by late afternoon with sunshine returning. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. High: 71.
TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 54.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will stay in the 70s on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s. Another front will bring a chance of a shower Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
THE WEEKEND: Rain or a few storms will be possible Friday night into Saturday with falling temperatures. Highs on Saturday could stay in the 60s to near 70.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
