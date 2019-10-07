Gradual Clearing & Cooler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a wet start to the day, high pressure will settle in and bring drier more seasonal air to the Mid-South. Skies will gradually clear by tonight and temperatures will fall into the low 50s to upper 40s in a few spots north of the metro.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear Winds: North 5 to 10 mph. Low: 52
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 75.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NE around 5. Low: 55.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday could stay in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows in the mid 40s. By Sunday plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.