Gradual Clearing & Cooler

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.