MFD: Fire ‘intentionally set’ at vacant hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant hotel in the 200 block Union Avenue Sunday evening.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke visible from the two story building.
There were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.
Firefighters say three rooms in the vacant hotel sustained damage.
The total damage is estimated at $10,000.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be intentionally set in room #230.
This fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.
