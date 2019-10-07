Police release new details about shooting in mall parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wolfchase Galleria Mall is back open Monday after closing for the night Sunday while investigators searched for evidence. Shoppers and employees say hearing the gunshots was terrifying.
The Memphis Police Department is releasing new information about the shooting. Police say the shooting happened in the mall parking lot.
"I was panicked, scared," Malika Phillips, who works at the mall, said.
According to the police report, officers found shell casings in front of the Cheesecake Factory. A witness saw a man running through the parking lot holding an "AR style" gun.
“Businesses were lowering their gates with customers inside,” Chuck Wilson, a customer at the mall said.
MPD says video surveillance shows several men involved in an argument before the shooting. Police want to talk to five men who they believe are connected.
No one was injured, but inside the mall employees described a chaotic scene.
“The customers that we had in the store, we got them out the way,” Phillips said. “We put them in the stock room and locked them up with us and we locked our store down so we tried to make sure everybody was safe because everybody was scared. We had babies falling, so it was crazy it was a lot going on.”
Wolfchase Galleria has security officers who patrol both inside and outside and there are two SkyCop cameras in the parking lot. Memphis Police are assigning additional patrols on top of their routine patrol of the area. While we were there, a Memphis officer was circling the lot.
For mall employees like Malika Phillips, the shooting leaves her uneasy about returning to work.
"I'm off for the next two days so I got time to relax and get it back together because that kind threw me through a loop," Phillips said. "I was really scared."
We asked the public relations firm who represents the Wolfchase Galleria Mall if there were plans to improve safety at the mall. They didn't get back to us.
Police say the suspects drove away in a grey Nissan Maxima. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers 528-CASH.
