Southaven Safe Surrender program set to clear up bench warrants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is giving people with old bench warrants the chance to clear it all up Monday until 6 p.m. at the Southaven Municipal Court.
Currently, Southaven has 4,000 active bench warrants--1,600 residents were sent letters to clear their legal trouble and pay $200 toward their court fine.
Deputy Chief of Police Mark Little said, in the past, people came from out of state by Greyhound to get it done!
Though some citizens worry, Southaven Police Department says the program is not a trick.
The Southaven Safe Surrender Program has been around for roughly a decade.
If you can’t make it to the court today the program will also be going on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.