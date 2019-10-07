2 arrested in Holly Springs fatal stabbing

2 arrested in Holly Springs fatal stabbing
Jarvis Craig and Lashaundra Jones (Source: Holly Springs Police Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith | October 7, 2019 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 6:02 PM

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after man was stabbed to death in Holly Springs Sunday night.

Holly Springs Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Highway 4 East just before 5 a.m. Sunday in reference to woman who said she stabbed a man that forced his way into her apartment.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor unresponsive. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead.

After further investigation, police arrested and charged 42-year-old Jarvis Antonio Craig of Holly Springs and 29-year-old Lashaundra Jones of Hickory Flat with first-degree murder.

Both were taken to Marshall County County Sheriff’s Office and their bonds were set at $1 million.

If anyone has any information, call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662–252–2122.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.