2 arrested in Holly Springs fatal stabbing

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after man was stabbed to death in Holly Springs Sunday night.
Holly Springs Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Highway 4 East just before 5 a.m. Sunday in reference to woman who said she stabbed a man that forced his way into her apartment.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor unresponsive. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead.
After further investigation, police arrested and charged 42-year-old Jarvis Antonio Craig of Holly Springs and 29-year-old Lashaundra Jones of Hickory Flat with first-degree murder.
Both were taken to Marshall County County Sheriff’s Office and their bonds were set at $1 million.
If anyone has any information, call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662–252–2122.
