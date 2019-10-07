Woman accused of shooting mother to appear in court for mental evaluation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 22-year-old woman accused of shooting her mother while she slept is due to appear in court Monday.
Alexcia Jones will appear in relation to a mental evaluation. She’s been in jail since she was arrested on August 24.
Shelby County deputies said Jones' mother was shot while she slept at their home on Orange Tulip Drive.
Jones told WMC Action News 5 that an intruder shot her mother, but deputies confronted her and said she admitted to the shooting.
Jones faces felony charges of attempted murder and tampering with evidence.
Her criminal history shows she's only been charged with traffic violations previously.
Jones’ mother has since been released from the hospital.
