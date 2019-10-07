Woman accused of shooting mother while she slept undergoes mental evaluation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 22-year-old woman accused of shooting her mother, in her home, while she slept appeared in court Monday
Alexcia Jones’ day in court was set to undergo a mental evaluation after being in jail since she was arrested on Aug. 24.
Shelby County deputies say Jones’ mother was shot while she slept a their home on Orange Tulip Drive, north of Bartlett. Deputies confronted Jones and said she admitted to shooting her mother.
Jones now faces felony charges of attempted murder and tampering with evidence. Her criminal history shows she’s only been charged with traffic violations before the shooting.
Jones’ mother was treated and released from the hospital.
Her next court date is set for Nov. 5.
