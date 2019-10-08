Cardinals force game 5 in NLDS

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WMC) - Monday was do or die for the St. Louis Cardinals in the Major League Baseball Playoffs.
The Cards had to win Game 4 against the Braves at St. Louis, or hang up the gloves for the season. Down 2-1 in the Best of 5 NLDS, and tied 4-4 in the 10th Inning, former Memphis Redbird Yadier Molina comes through with a man at third.
Yadier with a deep fly nall to left, as former Redbird Kolten Wong tags and scores the winning Run.
St. Louis beats Atlanta, 5-4 in 10.
The series is now tied 2-2. Deciding Game 5 will be at Atlanta on Wednesday.
