The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information regarding the identity of these two suspects who have burglarized The G.W. Recreational Center on more than one occasion. They are armed and dangerous. One of the suspects has a gun in his left hand. If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crime please contact The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office Or Tunica Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400. All calls are anonymous and information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1000.00.