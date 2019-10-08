A chilly start this morning but warmer by afternoon

A chilly start this morning with low to mid 50s in the city and upper 40s in rural areas. Highs will hit the mid 70s with full sunshine today. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Wind: Light. Low: 55 and slightly cooler in out-lying areas.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. Lows only in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Another front will bring a chance for a shower or storm by afternoon into the evening with highs in the low to low 80s. Isolated shower chances will continue into Friday night.
THE WEEKEND: Isolated showers will exit Saturday morning with highs holding around 70. Lows Saturday night will drop into the 40s under a clear sky. Sunday looks sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s.
