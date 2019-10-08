Consumer Reports rates new iPhones as best in class

(WMC) - Consumer Reports released their latest rankings of the best phones in the market, and Apple is in the top two spots.
Consumer Reports says the new iPhone 11 Pro Max is now its highest-rated smartphone. The iPhone 11 Pro comes in at number two.
They say minor improvements to some key features helped Apple knock Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus from the number one spot.
"The iPhone 11 Pro Max has the best battery life out of all of the phones in our ratings," Consumer Reports Tech Editor Bree Fowler said. "It lasted 40.5 hours on a single charge. The Pro models also have three rear cameras that did great in our testing when it came to both still and video image quality."
The new iPhones unsurprisingly don’t come cheap. The 11 Pro Max starts at $1,100 and the 11 Pro starts at $1,000.
