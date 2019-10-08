Deputies: 4-year-old found wandering alone at 5 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a 4-year-old boy was found wandering alone at 5 a.m.
Deputies say the boy was found on Easterly Lane near 5 a.m. by a homeowner in the area. He was able to tell deputies his name and his parents’ first names.
Deputies say the child was unharmed but taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital while they searched for his parents.
The sheriff’s office said around 10 a.m. that the boy’s mother was found.
It’s not clear if any charges are being filed.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.