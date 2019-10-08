6 indictments handed down after ‘Operation Crime Driver’ in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal sting operation netted six indictments for violent crimes in Tipton County.
U.S. Marshals and ATF agents joined local law enforcement in “Operation Crime Driver.” In May, they announced 16 arrests from the operation.
Six indictments have come about since these arrests:
- Danny Muex, Jr., 31, was arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Tipton County. He's charged in federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 120 months in prison if convicted.
- Ramell Jackson, 23, was arrested days later after a traffic stop. Investigators said Jackson was already facing charges for delivering drugs when he was pulled over. He faces charges of possessing a firearm while under felony indictment and while being an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
- Marcus Green, 38, is a former Shelby County Corrections Deputy. Investigators said he was on federal supervised released for a prior drug conviction when he was found with 1.5 pounds of marijuana. Green pleaded guilty to drug charges and violating supervised released. He faces up to five years in prison.
- Investigators said Maurice Nash, 46, was checked on while on parole when officers found a stolen handgun, $11,579 in cash, 90 pills of ecstacy, and a small marijuana growth operation. He faces drug and firearm charges and faces 360 months or up to life in prison.
- Isca Johnson, 23, was found that same day by deputies who searched his home. Investigators said they found marijuana, alprazolam, a loaded handgun and ammunition. Johnson faces up to 120 months in prison.
- Jodeci Young, 23, also faces charges of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. Young faces up to 120 months in prison.
“We are pleased to join with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to focus on the priority areas of firearms and narcotics cases that impact public safety in our rural communities, and we are glad to support this successful joint operation by adopting these cases for aggressive federal prosecution," U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said. "We are tired of the trigger-pullers and traffickers that terrorize Tipton County, and we will continue our laser focus on the real drivers of violent crime: guns, gangs, and drugs.”
