6 indictments handed down after ‘Operation Crime Driver’ in Tipton Co.

“We are pleased to join with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to focus on the priority areas of firearms and narcotics cases that impact public safety in our rural communities, and we are glad to support this successful joint operation by adopting these cases for aggressive federal prosecution," U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said. "We are tired of the trigger-pullers and traffickers that terrorize Tipton County, and we will continue our laser focus on the real drivers of violent crime: guns, gangs, and drugs.”