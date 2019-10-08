Memphis airport officials anticipating busy fall travel season, encourage early arrivals for flights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In just a few days families in Shelby County will head out for fall break. School districts like SCS, Collierville, Germantown and Arlington start fall breaks next week, but the peak traveling day is Thursday.
“Our busiest time will be between Oct. 10 and 14,” said Glen Thomas, spokesperson for Memphis International Airport.
There are about 45,000 airline seats during that time span, and Thomas expects most of those seats to be filled. So now, he’s reminding people get to the airport at least two hours before your flight. That especially goes for early morning travelers.
“They’re very popular,” Thomas said. “That’s our busiest time between 4 and 7 a.m.” Overall the airport expects a 4-percent increase in travelers compared to last fall break and a 25-percent increase in early morning travelers.
Along with getting to the airport at least two hours early, it’s recommended you give yourself extra time to find a parking spot because they fill up quick during popular traveling times and make sure your luggage is all in line.
“Check your carry-on bags,” Thomas said. “Make sure you don't have any liquids or sharp objects in there. Of course, firearms are not allowed in carry-on bags.”
The two-hour ahead habit is a good one to get in to with the holiday traveling season right around the corner.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.