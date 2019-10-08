Memphis cracks both Top 25 polls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a 5-0 record now in hand, the University of Memphis football team is finally getting recognition in both major college football polls.
The Tigers cracked the Associated Press Top 25 this week, coming in number 23 in the nation. It’s thanks to Memphis’ win on the road at Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, 52-33.
But, that’s not the only move the U of M made. The Tigers jump up 3 Spots in the coaches poll to number 20 in the Country.
The U of M isn’t the only American Athletic Conference team getting national notoriety. SMU and Cincinnati, two future Tigers opponents, are ranked 21st and 25th respectively in the AP while Tulane, UCF, and Temple are in the receiving votes category.
The Tigers host Tulane October 19, and travel to Temple this coming weekend.
“Every time you turn on the TV this weekend you’re going to see Memphis as one of the teams that are scrolled on the bottom repeatedly," head coach Mike Norvell said. "That’s something that, you think back to the course of what’s gone on with this program over the last few years, and for this to be our reality, one that’s becoming a bit of an expectation, I’m really proud of that.”
Tigers Running Back Kenny Gainwell is a good reason why. He’s makes the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for his stellar performance in the win at Louisiana-Monroe. The apltly named Gainwell posts his 3rd straight 100+ yard effort, a first for a Tiger freshman, gaining 209 yards on 14 carries with 2 touchdowns.
He has 6 rushing touchdowns in 5 games, and a receiving TD as well.
Kickoff for the Tigers at Temple is 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.