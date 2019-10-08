Mid-South Army vet to be laid to rest Tuesday

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A fallen Mid-South hero will be laid to rest Tuesday.
Army Major Trevor Joseph died last week in a helicopter crash at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
Starting at 9:45 a.m., Major Joseph's body will travel down Winchester from Collierville to Harvest Church in Germantown for his memorial service.
A few days ago, an entire block of Poplar Avenue was filled with people welcoming the 33-year Army Major home.
According to the Army, Major Joseph was part of a crew flying at night to recover a soldier with a heat-related injury at the training center in Louisiana when their helicopter crashed. Three other soldiers were injured in the crash but survived.
Joseph, a Houston High grad, was deployed twice to Afghanistan and was awarded the bronze star for his service.
Major Joseph's memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at Harvest Church.
Germantown Police say citizens can park and line up along westbound Winchester, as Major Joseph's body makes its way to the church.
The procession will then move to West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 11:30. Police say parking will be available along both sides of Forest Hill Irene.
Traffic will be shut down on Forest Hill Irene and Winchester at various times between 9:30 and 1 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to pay respect to Major Joseph can come to church between 11 and 4.
