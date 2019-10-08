MPD: Woman faces attempted murder charge for hitting driver in Wendy’s drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is behind bars in connection to an attempted murder investigation, according to Memphis Police Department.
An arrest affidavit reports, Taliyah Murphy was at a Wendy’s drive-thru around 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 when she began bumping the back of the vehicle in front of her with her car. The report says she was trying to get the driver ahead of her to move up.
As the driver left the drive-thru, Murphy rammed the passenger side of their vehicle.
Police say the woman got out of her car to check the damage and Murphy accelerated towards her. She struck the woman with the front of her car knocking her over the hood onto her head.
The woman told police she saw Murphy’s face as she accelerated towards her and was able to identify her in a line up on Friday, Oct. 4.
Murphy faces an attempted first-degree murder charge.
