Nurse practitioner stabbed at mental health clinic in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse practitioner was stabbed at a mental health care clinic in Millington.
The stabbing happened at Professional Care Services near 8 a.m. Monday.
Police Chief Mark Dunbar said the woman has serious injuries but is stable at the hospital.
Professional Care Services is a facility that helps people with mental health issues.
Millington Police said they are unsure if the suspect was a patient at the facility or not. The say he was last seen wearing a green hoodie, driving a white Ford Taurus with black tinted windows.
