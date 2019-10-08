Nurse practitioner stabbed at mental health clinic in Millington

Nurse practitioner stabbed at mental health clinic in Millington
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 8, 2019 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 11:11 AM

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse practitioner was stabbed at a mental health care clinic in Millington.

The stabbing happened at Professional Care Services near 8 a.m. Monday.

Police Chief Mark Dunbar said the woman has serious injuries but is stable at the hospital.

Professional Care Services is a facility that helps people with mental health issues.

Millington Police said they are unsure if the suspect was a patient at the facility or not. The say he was last seen wearing a green hoodie, driving a white Ford Taurus with black tinted windows.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.