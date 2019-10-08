Ole Miss students to stage silent protest for IHL to reconsider new chancellor hire

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss. recently announced the hiring of its new chancellor, Dr. Glenn Boyce, but some students are unhappy with the hiring process.
Students began protesting at the initial announcement event on Friday, causing one of the protesters to be escorted out and the event to be cancelled.
Some students called the selection process corrupt and a sham and the University’s Faculty senate has condemned the hiring process.
Now protesters are calling upon the Institute of Higher Learning to reconsider the hire as Boyce, a former commissioner of higher education, was paid more than $80,000 to find the school’s next chancellor and was not an official candidate.
It is the IHL many students take issue with and want it abolished.
A Twitter account named Abolish IHL announced plans for the protest on Tuesday calling the organization’s hiring process corrupt and undemocratic.
The silent march is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Grove.
