Pleasant fall afternoon

THIS WEEK: The flow will turn more southerly allowing temperatures to warm above average out ahead of a cold front that will move in by the end of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.