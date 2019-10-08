Pleasant fall afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was a cool start to the morning and this afternoon temperatures will be very comfortable and mild. High pressure will keep us dry and sunny the next few days but temperatures will rebound back into the 80s midweek.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly clear Winds: North 5 to 10 mph. High: 75
TONIGHT: Mostly clear Winds: Light. Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: SE around 5. High: 82.
THIS WEEK: The flow will turn more southerly allowing temperatures to warm above average out ahead of a cold front that will move in by the end of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy to start with a chance of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will only climb into the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. By Sunday plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
